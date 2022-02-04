Bishop's Castle manure spill needs six-hour clean-up
It really hit the fan in Shropshire when a massive mound of manure spilled from a tractor's trailer, leading to a six-hour clean-up operation.
And while the poo pile came from chickens, it was anything but a "poultry" amount, weighing a whopping 12 tonnes (12,000kg).
The fire service was sent to help out at Wentnor, near Bishops Castle, just after 13:45 GMT on Thursday.
Crews helped to stabilise the vehicle that got into trouble on a bridge.
There were no injuries, emergency services confirmed.
On Twitter, police officers from south Shropshire said six hours were spent cleaning up and making the bridge safe.
There was no word on whether crews felt wiped after the task.
