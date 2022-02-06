Two children released in Shropshire locked car incidents
- Published
Two children, including a four-month-old baby, have been released from a locked car in as many days in Shropshire.
The baby was freed from a vehicle on David Phillips Close in Ellesmere within about 20 minutes using small tools, after the fire service was alerted at 17:00 GMT on Saturday.
It was also called to a child on Watling Street in Craven Arms at about 09:50 GMT on Sunday.
They were both freed within 35 minutes.
