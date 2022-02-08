Bilston stabbing: Three teenagers arrested after man critically injured
Three teenagers have been arrested after a man was critically injured in a stabbing.
West Midlands Police said the 37-year-old victim was injured after fighting broke out in Bilston on Monday and remains in a critical condition.
The boys, aged 16, 15 and 13, were all arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are being held in custody.
Det Insp Chris Fox said: "These arrests are a significant development in our investigation."
The force said the fight broke out on Bilston High Street just before 19:00 and moved onto a footbridge by Stonefield Walk.
The victim suffered a stab wound to his groin.
