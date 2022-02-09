Buildwas holiday park plan deferred over traffic concerns
- Published
A decision on plans for a 155-pitch holiday park has been put off over concerns over traffic.
The owner of a 4×4 off-roading centre, Buildwas Leisure, was seeking permission for change of use of the 48-acre site, which had been recommended for approval by Shropshire Council officers.
Its southern planning committee said it was concerned about road safety.
The application will be reconsidered at a future meeting.
If approval is granted, the site would see 120 static caravans and "luxury lodges", as well as 35 touring caravan pitches, a reception block, amenities, a wildlife pond, woodland walks and recreational areas, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Planning officers told the committee the new holiday park would bring "significant economic benefits" to the area, which outweighed the negative impact of the scheme on the surrounding landscape.
However concerns were raised about how the development would be affected by ongoing work to build 1,000 homes on the former Ironbridge Power Station site.
Councillor Tony Parsons said the anticipated increase in traffic would make it difficult for vehicles attempting to turn into the holiday park, adding it would be "particularly dangerous" for those towing caravans.
