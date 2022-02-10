Three people from Telford guilty of mistreating boys
Two people have been convicted and a third person has admitted mistreating two boys.
Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were convicted of child neglect. Samantha Paisley, 35, admitted the offence.
The boys were denied food and forced to stand in stress positions for hours, West Mercia Police said.
The defendants, all from Telford, Shropshire, are due to be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on 1 April.
At that court on Wednesday:
- Darren Paisley was found guilty of four counts of child neglect between February 2014 and March 2018
- Samantha Paisley pleaded guilty to two counts of child neglect between February 2014 and March 2018
- Sibson-Bartram was found guilty of four counts of child neglect between February 2014 and March 2018
Charges were brought in May 2018 following a joint investigation by West Mercia Police and Telford and Wrekin Council children's services team.
It began when concerns about the boys were raised earlier that year by their school.
Det Insp Jo Delahay said it was a "tremendously cruel crime" and added: "We are very grateful to the school for raising their concerns and hopefully the boys can now move on with their lives."