Woman killed and child seriously hurt in road collision
- Published
A woman was killed and three other people, including a 19-month-old, have been injured in a road collision.
The woman, in her 40s, died at the scene on the A518 New Trench Road, which runs between Newport and Lilleshall, on Saturday.
The incident happened at 18:20 GMT and involved a blue Mini and a grey Fiat 500X.
West Mercia Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
The woman was the only occupant of the Mini and "had suffered very serious injuries," West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
The 19-month-old child inside the Fiat was taken to the paediatric major trauma centre at Birmingham Children's Hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.
The two adults in the car with the toddler were freed by Shropshire Fire and Rescue service.
They suffered multiple injuries and were taken to the major trauma centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital, where their conditions were not believed to be life threatening.
Assistant Chief Fire Officer Dan Quinn said an off duty firefighter who saw the collision was one of the first people on the scene alongside the off duty paramedic.
"I'd like to thank them both for their commendable actions," he said.
