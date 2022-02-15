Child dies days after Newport crash that killed woman
- Published
A 19-month-old child has died in hospital following a crash in Shropshire that also left a woman dead.
The woman, in her 40s, who was driving a blue Mini, died at the scene on Saturday on the A518 New Trench Road, between Newport and Lilleshall.
Her car collided with a grey Fiat 500X in which two people were travelling with the toddler.
The child was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died on Monday, West Mercia Police said.
The two adults were also taken to hospital with serious injuries following the crash that happened at 18:20 GMT.
The West Mercia force has renewed its appeal for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
