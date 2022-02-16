Flood barriers go up as River Severn levels rise
Flood barriers are going up in Shrewsbury and Bewdley, with high levels expected to affect towns and villages along the River Severn.
Lower-level barriers in Frankwell and Severnside are being installed by the Environment Agency (EA).
With more rain expected in the coming days, there is a good chance of higher defences in Shrewsbury by the weekend.
Two people also had to be rescued after their car got stuck in flood water in Wilbrighton, Staffordshire.
Fire crews from Staffordshire and Shropshire worked together to free them shortly after 14:15 GMT on Tuesday.
In all, eight flood alerts are in place for the West Midlands, mainly covering Shropshire and Herefordshire.
The EA said flooding of property, roads and farmland was expected.
It said towns and villages along the River Severn, including Shrewsbury, Upper Arley, Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth were likely to be affected.
River levels in the north west of Shropshire are also expected to stay high.
Other rivers such as the Tern and Perry are also being monitored, affecting areas between Wolverley and Newport.
