Murder probe launched into fatal Shropshire lorry crash
A murder investigation has been launched into a crash which killed a woman and her baby.
A woman, 35, and her daughter, 11 months, died when their grey Ford Focus was in collision with a yellow lorry on the A41 between Newport and Tern Hill.
No other injuries were reported in the crash which happened at 01:00 GMT on Tuesday, West Mercia Police said.
It said it is not looking to identify suspects but is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Next of kin of the woman and child have been informed, the force added, but formal identification is yet to take place.
