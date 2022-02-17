In-person graduation ceremony for 180 Shrewsbury students
- Published
University Centre Shrewsbury (UCS) has held its first in-person graduation ceremony since before the pandemic.
Chancellor Dr Gyles Brandreth handed out the awards to more than 180 graduates.
They included an honorary degree to BBC presenter Nick Owen in recognition of his contribution to broadcasting.
He joined Lady Ffion Hague in recognition of her contribution to public service, broadcasting and literature.
The graduates gathered at St Chad's Church on Thursday.
Dr Brandreth, chancellor of the University of Chester, was joined by the vice-chancellor of Chester, professor Eunice Simmons and the head of UCS, professor Paul Johnson.
Mr Johnson said: "I am so pleased that we are able to bring together the graduates with their families and friends to acknowledge all their achievements in the stunning surroundings of St Chad's.
"I am also proud to welcome Nick Owen and Lady Ffion Hague to celebrate with us and receive their honorary degrees for all they have brought to their professions and communities."
