Pair sentenced over illegally stored waste in Telford
- Published
Two men have received suspended prison sentences after illegally storing tonnes of waste at a recycling plant.
Mark and Jonathan Nicholson, from Armagh, Northern Ireland, had admitted storing the waste at Greenway Polymers, Telford, of which they were directors.
At Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday, both were sentenced to eight months' imprisonment, suspended for a year.
The Environment Agency (EA) said waste crimes had "serious environmental impact".
The EA, which prosecuted the case, said the pair's offences related to 26,000 cubic metres of waste stored between October 2016 and September 2017.
The waste, the EA said, included plastics, wood, metal, paper, and cardboard.
During the time the waste had been stored in breach of permit, the EA added, its inspectors had highlighted it as a fire risk.
The plant was the scene of a huge fire in April when more than 50,000 tonnes of waste, unrelated to that in the proceedings, burned at the site in Ketley.
The fire took nearly a month to put out and a building housing the waste had to be demolished.
An EA investigation into the fire is ongoing.
David Hudson, from the EA, said: "Waste crime can have a serious environmental impact. It puts communities at risk and undermines legitimate business and the investment and economic growth that go with it.
"We support legitimate businesses and we are proactively supporting them by disrupting and stopping the criminal element.
"This is backed up by the threat of tough enforcement as in this case."
Mark Nicholson, of Dobbin Street, and Jonathan Nicholson, of Drumman Heights, were also ordered to undertake 100 hours of unpaid work, and were disqualified from being company directors for three years.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk