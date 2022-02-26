Telford: Rail embankment work aims to reduce landslip risk
Railway embankments are going to strengthened in a £1.1m scheme to try to prevent landslips in the future.
The work in Telford, Shropshire, will be carried out over four consecutive Sundays beginning on 27 February, Network Rail said.
The project should reduce the risk of the embankments moving after heavy rainfall in the future, it added.
Passengers are being warned to check for changes to their weekend journeys when the work takes place.
Replacement buses will run instead of rail services between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury.
Trains will still run between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton, Network Rail said.
But there will be no direct services between London Euston and Shrewsbury.
"Three recent storms in just a week show why preventative work like this is vital," Denise Wetton, from Network Rail said.
