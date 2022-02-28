Shropshire brewery shuts amid "unfavourable" conditions
A Shropshire brewery has shut due to "unfavourable trading conditions".
Wood's Brewery, based in Winstanstow near Craven Arms, has been operating for about forty years.
However, in a short message, the brewery said it had ceased trading.
A local branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) said it was "a sad day for brewing in West Shropshire" and the news "came on top of a number of closures of small and micro breweries in recent years".
"Wood's is on a different scale, though, and shows how much we need the government to take action to protect and support small and regional brewers," it said in a Facebook post.
Founded by the Wood family, and taken over in 2018, the brewery is well known for its Shropshire Lad and Shropshire Lass ales, which it supplies to many pubs across the county.
The brewery also operates The Plough Inn in Winstanstow, which it said was still open.
The business has been contacted for further comment.
