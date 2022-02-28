Stoma changing facilities for Shropshire's public buildings
Stoma bag changing facilities are to be installed in a council's public buildings.
About 42 Shropshire Council locations, including leisure centres, libraries and museums will be included after the plan was approved by councillors.
The proposal was put forward at the local authority's full council meeting on Thursday by Conservative councillor Joyce Barrow.
She said it could make "huge difference" to people.
Ms Barrow said she had come into contact with the voluntary Bums on Tums group, which supports people with stomas, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The facilities to be installed in each toilet will include a shelf, two cloth hooks and a sanitary bin.
Councillor Barrow said: "None of these are costly, but would make the world of difference to an Ostomate who urgently needs to change their appliance."
Oswestry Town Council and Ellesmere Town Council had already taken these steps, she said.
Councillors unanimously supported the proposal.
