Severn Valley steam train renamed for Queen's jubilee
- Published
A steam locomotive has been named in honour of the Queen following a public vote.
The Severn Valley Railway's (SVR) 34027 Taw Valley engine is temporarily to be known as Elizabeth II.
It is currently being repainted by the railway in a purple livery in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
SVR said it was thrilled by the public's choice of name, which forms part of its planned jubilee celebrations.
More than 1,200 names were submitted it said, with Elizabeth II nominated by three people, who will be invited to a renaming ceremony later this year.
It gained over a third of the total public votes, it added, beating options Severn Majesty, Valley Monarch and Gloriana.
SVR, which runs heritage services between Bridgnorth and Kidderminster, said it would be commissioning special metal nameplates for the engine.
Michael Dunn, head of visitor experience at the Severn Valley Railway, said: "We worked with 34027's owners to decide on the final shortlist.
"We're thrilled that the public have chosen Elizabeth II as their winner, and think this particular name proved popular because of its simplicity and its clear connection to the Queen."
He said the railway had a number of surprises to celebrate the jubilee over the Bank Holiday weekend 2-5 June.
Following its livery change, the locomotive will haul passenger services during the spring and summer, and will play a central role in the railway's celebrations for both the jubilee and the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.