Polish centre has 'overwhelming' response to Ukraine collections
A Polish centre which has organised collections for people affected by the conflict in the Ukraine said it had been "overwhelmed" by the response.
Kate Fejfer, director of the Shrewsbury Polish Centre, said the aid was going to refugees in the Ukraine and Poland and to the front line.
She asked for donations of warm clothing, sleeping bags and blankets and some medicines, among other things.
Collection points have been set up across the county.
Mrs Fejfer said: "I can see that it's needed and I can see that people would like to to do something, which is amazing."
She said she had been in contact with people who have family in Poland and the Ukraine and described the stories she had heard as "really scary".
"It's getting worse and it escalates. Of course there's a fear on the border, but also deeper in the country," she said.
As well as warm clothing and blankets, the centre has asked for donations of towels, pillows, sanitary products and nappies, but said the only medicines it could accept were Calpol and painkillers.
Mrs Fejfer said the aid collected in Craven Arms, Telford, Wellington, Shrewsbury, Newport, Church Stretton and Wrexham would be shipped to London before being sent to those in need.
She said she had received a lot of support via email, phone calls and people she had met at pick-ups.
