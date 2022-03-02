Road closures in Ellesmere to help toads hop to ponds
Two roads are being partially closed overnight for two months to allow toads to return to their breeding ponds.
The amphibians are coming out of hibernation in Ellesmere, Shropshire Council said.
Short sections of Swan Hill and Caegoody Lane will be shut from 19:00 to 05:00 every day until 30 April.
Volunteer group Ellesmere Road Patrol will be on site with buckets to try to help them safely across, the authority added.
Signs will be put up on the roads with a diversion route in place for drivers.
