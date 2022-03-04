New youth club opens in Woodside area of Telford
- Published
A new youth club has been opened by two volunteers who want to give teenagers a safe place to socialise.
The Park Lane Centre, in Woodside, Telford, is a free club offering children aged 13 and over games, music, discos and snacks on Monday evenings.
Lee Lewis and Steve Halford approached Telford and Wrekin Council, which supported the idea.
At this week's opening night, children gave some ideas of activities they would like to see at the club.
"It's their youth club so we want to do what keeps them occupied and off the streets," Mr Lewis said.
Mr Halford added they wanted it to be a place teenagers wanted to come back to.
Plans include a hairdresser visiting once a month to give free cuts and an outdoor gym in the summer.
They said they wanted to open the club and help teenagers after seeing a negative change in the area.
"Our plan is to provide a safe place where they feel comfortable enough to talk to us about what's going on in in their lives and let us help them get on the right track," said the pair, who are training to become youth leaders.
"We want to make a difference to the young people's lives on Woodside and help our community as much as we can."
The club has been funded by about £3,000 from the Safer and Stronger Communities project - a joint initiative by the council and West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion.
Rae Evans, a councillor for the ward, said: "First of all I'd like to thank the two guys who came forward with the idea, who are doing it voluntarily, which is brilliant.
"They know the youngsters here, they grew up here and they know what support they need."