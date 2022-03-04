Planners back Knockin poultry farm expansion plans
An intensive poultry farm has been given the go ahead to double in size from holding 100,000 to 200,000 chickens.
Shropshire Council approved the plans for Knockin Hall Farm which were also backed by the parish council.
Vince Hunt, who represents the Llanymynech division which includes Knockin, said it was run by a "hard-working local farming family".
Their business plan was to put in two extra units, he added.
Planning officer Philip Mullineux told the authority's northern planning committee the applicants had also sought to reduce ammonia emissions through the addition of air scrubbers to the new and existing sheds.
The council received two objections from members of the public to the expansion of the Knockin farm ahead of Tuesday's meeting, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.