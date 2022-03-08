Tributes to conductor who helped 'make music part of Ludlow community'
Tributes have been paid to a conductor who helped make music "part of the community for all to enjoy".
Colin Reeves, who was the principle conductor of Ludlow Concert Band, in Shropshire, for more than 10 years, died in hospital on Saturday.
Mr Reeves set up the band with his wife Amanda in 2009 because they thought it was time Ludlow "had its own band again", the town council said.
Their hard work helped build the band from five to 30 members, it added.
The band has "ensured that all major civic events had a strong musical presence". It has played at parades and public performances in the town square.
"Thanks to Colin's leadership, Ludlow Town Concert Band makes music part of the community for all to enjoy, and all would agree that Colin made the band the success it is today. Rest in Peace Colin," the council said.
Mr Reeves spent many years as a professional musician and had studied piano and trumpet at the Birmingham Conservatoire.
People from Ludlow paid tribute on social media, with one saying: "Such sad news. Colin was a real gentleman and always had time for a chat when you saw him" and others remembered a "lovely man" and him playing or conducting at gatherings and events.