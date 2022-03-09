Midwives 'guilty of misconduct' over Shropshire baby's death
- Published
Two midwives were guilty of misconduct over the death of a baby six years ago, a disciplinary hearing has ruled.
Pippa Griffiths was born at home in Myddle, in Shropshire, but died after contracting an infection a day later.
Claire Roberts and Joanna Young failed to realise the "urgency" of medical attention needed, the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) said.
A panel has concluded Ms Roberts' fitness to practise is impaired. Ms Young will face no sanction.
The NMC has investigated care provided by the two Shropshire midwives.
It found they failed to carry out a triage assessment or realise the "urgency" of medical attention needed, after Pippa's mother, Kayleigh, called staff for help because she was worried about her daughter's condition.
The panel will now consider whether Ms Roberts should face sanctions, including being struck off.
She was dishonest in making inaccurate records of her conversation with Pippa's mother, it has ruled.
The NMC told the panel in her case it was "unable to identify mitigating factors".
Panel chair David Evans said Ms Young had shown an "over-reliance on other midwives" rather than her "own accountability".
While Ms Roberts' "actions fell significantly short of the conduct expected of a registered midwife", the panel said she had shown remorse and completed training.
As a result it said her fitness to practise was no longer impaired and she could return to midwifery.
Pippa was just 31 hours old when she died from a Group B Strep infection.
Since then, her parents have called for routine testing for the Group B Strep bacteria and have been among the most prominent campaigners for a wider inquiry into maternity standards at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).
It has become what is though to be the largest maternity inquiry in the NHS's history.
Its chair Donna Ockenden was due to publish her findings this month, but families have been told this will be delayed due to parliamentary processes.
The NMC hearing continues.
