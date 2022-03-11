Explosions heard at scene of 'significant' fire in Shropshire
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after explosions were heard during a barn fire at a farm.
Firefighters and paramedics were sent to Kingsnordley Farm Junction, near Bridgnorth, at about 12:20 GMT on Friday.
One resident reported his windows rattling from the force of the explosions, even though he is a couple of miles away.
The A458 and A442 are shut due to the fire response.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and residents are being asked to keep away from the incident.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said paramedics and the air ambulance were deployed to the farm.
"Upon arrival we found a man. He was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries," the spokesperson said.
"He received treatment on scene and was conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital for further assessment."
Several crews from Shropshire Fire & Rescue are at the scene, as well as teams from Hereford & Worcester Fire Service.
Residents living nearby are being urged to keep windows and doors shut.
Matt Lewis told BBC Radio Shropshire the explosions caused his windows to shake, even though he was a couple of miles away.
"There were two very loud explosions that shook our doors and windows even at this distance and thick clouds, there were flames within the smoke," he said.
