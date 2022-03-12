Protestors stage rally over proposed Shrewsbury relief road
A protest has been held to show opposition to the proposed £80m North West Relief Road in Shropshire.
The road is to be built in 2024, linking northern and western Shrewsbury and will reduce pollution and congestion, Shropshire Council said.
But those against the scheme said the four-mile route will devastate the countryside.
Dozens of people gathered close to the site of the road on Saturday to demonstrate their anger at the scheme.
Organiser Mike Streetly said: "We've really seen over recent years people's attitudes have changed about new roads, and in the past they were seen as the solution to everything and now, with the climate emergency, we have to do things differently."
More than 4,000 people have already objected to the plans, citing environmental concerns and fears it will not reduce traffic in the town centre.
In a recent statement the council said the road was a "key priority" and it had received an offer of funding from the government before it submits a full business case by the end of the year, subject to planning approval.
"The case for the road hasn't changed and it continues to deliver the stated aims… including reducing congestion, supporting housing delivery and delivering value for money," the council said.
