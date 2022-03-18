Final closures for M54 concrete repairs
- Published
A £2.5m scheme to repair the M54 in Shropshire and Staffordshire is on track to finish before the end of March, National Highways said.
The project, to mend the concrete road and replace road markings and studs, began in January.
Two weekend closures remain with the eastbound route due to shut at junction two between the slip roads from Friday at 20:00 until 06:00 GMT on Monday.
The repairs are part of a £400m revamp scheme for England's concrete roads.
The final weekend closure is due from 25 March to 28 March with entry and exit slip roads at junctions two and four eastbound closed.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.