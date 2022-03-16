Family mourn after second traffic accident death
A mother has paid tribute to her "outgoing" son who died when his motorbike hit a wall.
Craig Lear-Jones, 28, died at the scene near to The Fox Inn in Wem, Shropshire, at about 17:30 GMT on Saturday.
His sister, Tara, had died in a road traffic collision on the A539, near the village of Penley, in Wrexham, North Wales in 2017 aged 24.
Groundsman Mr Lear-Jones had been "outgoing and chirpy" and full of life, his mother Andrea Jones said.
"He hadn't long bought his new bike, it was last year, the same with his motocross bike, he had just started out to do some motocross," she said.
"He had always liked motorbikes with his dad growing up."
He also had a chihuahua named Chalky whom he loved dearly, she added.
Mr Lear-Jones had five other siblings, and was also an uncle, Mrs Jones said, with his nephews and nieces "devastated" by his death.
She added the family were coping as best they could and they had received huge support from the community.
"Family and friends and neighbours really have been very good with cards and flowers and checking in with us daily, we haven't been short of visitors," she said and added the emergency services had also been very good.
West Mercia Police has appealed for anyone with information about the crash to come forward.
