Fire at former pupil referral unit in Telford
- Published
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a former pupil referral unit.
Four appliances were deployed to the former Admaston Tuition Centre on North Road, Wellington, Telford, when the fire service was called at about 16:50 GMT.
People were asked to avoid the area if possible and close all windows and doors if they were near the smoke.
Crews from Telford and Wellington were called to the disused single-storey building.
