Police officers to return to closed Shifnal station
Police officers are set to return to a town police station, nine years after it was closed.
Shifnal Police Station, in Shropshire, was a number put forward for closure in 2013 and has since been operated as a community hub by the town council.
Officers are now set to have a base within the building, bringing a police presence to the town for the first time since 2019.
Shifnal Town Councillor Ed Bird said he was "extremely pleased" about the move.
Shifnal Police Station was closed as part of West Mercia police and crime commissioner's (PCC) estate rationalisation programme, and later reopened by the town council who use it as their offices and also offer it for hire.
Following its closure, the local policing team was temporarily based in the town's library, which they left in 2019 as it was not suitable.
PCC John Campion said he was pleased to work with Shifnal Town Council on securing the site: "I know just how important police presence is to communities.
"It boosts confidence with the public, knowing they have officers there if they need them."
Ch Insp Mark Reilly said: "The local Safer Neighbourhood Team has worked closely with both Shifnal Town Council and our police and crime commissioner's office to find the right location and is delighted to be back in the heart of the community in the original police building."
Shifnal Town Councillor Ed Bird added: "Shifnal is an expanding town, and therefore it makes sense to have police based here."
