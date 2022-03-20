Investigations into River Severn diesel spill in Bridgnorth
Investigations have started after diesel was found in the River Severn.
The Environment Agency said booms have been deployed to prevent any further fuel entering the river at the site in Bridgnorth, Shropshire.
It said it is working to determine the cause of the spill, which was identified on Saturday.
"Although it can look alarming we do not expect any environmental impacts," the agency said.
