Shropshire Council to keep under-threat bus services running
- Published
A council says it has temporarily saved a number of bus services under threat by a transport operator.
Arriva blames a fall in the number of fare-paying passengers on the journeys, according to Shropshire Council.
Eight services in total had been due to be withdrawn but the local authority said six would be continuing in some form.
Arriva has been approached for comment about the affected routes.
Of the eight threatened services, some of which faced the axe as early as next month, the council said Arriva had agreed to continue four until later in the year, with two covered in part by other services.
However, the number 14 to Shifnal and the 401 Oswestry town service will be lost.
Councillor Cecilia Motley said the council would keep lobbying the government for funding to support bus travel in the county.
The government's "levelling up" plans include £3bn in grants to support the Bus Back Better initiative to improve bus services outside London.
The council said it was still waiting to hear whether it had been successful in its bid for £98m in government funding for local bus services.
A full list of the changes have been published by Shropshire Council here.
