Attempted murder arrests after Telford crossbow attack
- Published
Two men have been been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a crossbow attack.
A 23-year-old man was hurt on Partridge Drive, Ketley, Telford, at about 21:45 GMT on Sunday.
He needed hospital treatment for an injury which was not life-threatening, West Mercia Police said.
Two men in their 30s, arrested shortly after the incident, remain in police custody as investigations continue.
Det Insp Russ Dealtry said: "We would like to thank the community for their help so far in investigating this incident, which we believe to be an isolated incident and do not believe there to be any further threats to the wider community."
Officers have increased patrols in the area to help provide reassurance.
Police also appealed for any witnesses, or anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage.