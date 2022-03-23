Chinook helicopter to join RAF Cosford museum display
The chinook Bravo November helicopter is being installed within RAF Cosford's museum collection later this week.
The model served in every major conflict of the past 40 years, the museum said.
The helicopter will go on public display at the Shropshire attraction from 2 April to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands campaign.
Dr Peter Johnston, the museum's head of collections, said he was "delighted" to welcome the addition.
The craft was transported from RAF Odiham by road on a low-loader lorry. It was one of the original 30 chinooks ordered by the RAF in 1978, with the type in service ever since.
"This highly-decorated aircraft has been involved in major moments in British and global history and carries further extraordinary stories of service, sacrifice and heroism at home and abroad," said Dr Johnston.