Shrewsbury Town Council agrees funding to help Ukrainians
- Published
A council has set aside £25,000 to help local groups support people fleeing the war in Ukraine.
The funding was unanimously agreed by councillors at a Shrewsbury Town Council meeting on Monday.
The money will be paid to local initiatives as well as go towards preparations to welcome any Ukrainian refugees who may arrive.
In a joint statement, group leaders said repeated Russian bombings were a serious threat to peace and democracy.
"We deplore the catastrophe we see unfolding as the values of humanity, freedom and democracy that we all hold so dear are viciously attacked by the Russian Federation," the leaders said.
"We are pledged to provide help however possible, be it financial or through the use of our councillors, staff and assets."
A policy will be drawn up on how the funds will be distributed, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
