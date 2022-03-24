Drivers to be permanently banned from Shrewsbury road
Vehicles, apart from buses, are set to be permanently banned from a lane in Shrewsbury to improve road safety.
Traffic monitoring reported drivers were "regularly flouting" the trial closure in Crowmeole Lane, so cameras are set to be installed.
There will be a six-week consultation and an order banning traffic other than buses may start in September.
Councillor Ian Nellins said the closure allowed for a safer route for pedestrians and cyclists.
Shropshire Council's Cabinet backed plans to install automatic number plate recognition cameras to enforce the partial closure, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Cabinet members heard many local residents supported the initiative at a meeting on Wednesday.
Mr Nellins said: "The aim of the trial point closure was to create a safe corridor for walking and cycling to and from residential areas to access employment, including the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital which is a major employer, as well as schools and key services in the area.
"The trial point closure was purely signage-only, but there is evidence that a lack of physical barriers has resulted in a number of drivers ignoring the point closure and driving through it."
He added a funding bid for the scheme would be made to the Department for Transport.