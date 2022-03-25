Arrest after illegal medicine seized in Shropshire
About 50,000 doses of illegal medicine have been seized by police at properties in Shropshire.
West Mercia officers executed warrants in Knowbury and Cleobury Mortimer on Thursday in partnership with officers from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
The medicine was discovered along with £8,500 in cash, police said.
A 31-year-old man from Knowbury was arrested and in custody, the force added.
He was held on suspicion of being concerned in the sale of unlicensed medicine, possessing controlled drugs with intent to supply and money laundering.
Sgt Damien Kelly said the police operation was "designed to tackle the clear risks that exist with unlicensed supply of medicines and controlled drugs and this crime type will not be tolerated".
