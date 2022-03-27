Dozens take part in centenary bike ride for Gobowen NHS charity
Dozens of cyclists have taken part in a bike ride to mark the centenary of an NHS hospital.
The event marked 100 years since the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) moved to its current site in Gobowen, near Oswestry in Shropshire.
Cyclists took on either a 60k or 100k route around the Shropshire countryside.
Money raised will be used to support patients, said the RJAH Charity.
Gillian Cribb, consultant orthopaedic and oncological surgeon at the hospital, said the centenary cycle was a "really exciting addition to the calendar."
"Charities have undoubtedly struggled throughout the pandemic, and I'm really pleased this event will directly benefit the charity and the important work they carry out within the hospital."
