Man suffers cardiac arrest swimming underwater
Staff at a leisure centre have been praised after helping a man who blacked out while swimming underwater.
Ben Phillips, 48, from Liverpool, was at Oswestry Leisure Centre's pool when he suffered a cardiac arrest.
Staff at the venue quickly resuscitated Mr Phillips by the side of the pool using CPR and the centre's defibrillator.
Mr Phillips, who was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, says he now "wakes up very grateful to be alive".
The father-of-two explained he was enjoying "a leisurely swim" with his children when he suffered a shallow water blackout, beginning to drown which triggered a cardiac arrest.
His partner alerted lifeguards who pulled him from the water, with the children taken to a changing room so they did not witness what was happening to their father.
"My girlfriend witnessed the whole thing and at some point thought I was dead," Mr Phillips said.
On BBC Radio Shropshire, Mr Philips was able to thank Phil Nixon, a senior attendant at the centre, for the first time since the incident.
Mr Nixon said talking to Mr Phillips was "quite emotional".
Leisure attendant Tim Bridgewood pulled Mr Phillips from the pool to start CPR before his colleague Ashley Thirlby Roberts took over.
Mr Nixon added staff members Chloe Williams, Cooper Lock and Lauren Humphreys also helped and called emergency services.
Chris Mowatt, clinical director for critical care at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust (SaTH), said the actions of the leisure centre team were "quite amazing" and a "testament to the poolside resuscitation skills".
He said getting defibrillators out into the community was really important.
"If Ben had just had CPR and was waiting for an ambulance, the outcome is likely to have been very different - the fact that they gave him a shock immediately is life and brain-saving."
