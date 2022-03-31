Surplus British Army helmets sent to Ukrainian military
Thousands of surplus helmets donated by the British Army are to be sent to Ukraine for use by the military there.
The 84,000 helmets have been sorted by members of the 2nd Battalion of The Royal Anglian Regiment, known as The Poachers, at MOD Donnington in Shropshire.
The soldiers have been processing up to 12,000 helmets a day as part of the Hats off to Ukraine initiative.
Any British Army identifying badges have been removed.
The helmets have been packed into giant cardboard boxes and will be transported to Poland on Friday for onward distribution to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
