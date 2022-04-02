Cuan Wildlife: Dame Joanna Lumley becomes rescues patron

Dame Joanna Lumley said she supported Cuan Wildlife "with all my heart"

A wildlife rescue centre has appointed Dame Joanna Lumley as a new patron.

Cuan Wildlife Rescue in Much Wenlock, Shropshire, said after the "sad death last year of patron John Challis", the leading actress had accepted their invitation.

On their Facebook page, the rescue centre said it was a "huge honour".

In a statement, Dame Joanna said she loved what the rescue centre did and how it cared for creatures that "would otherwise die".

She added that the rescue centre rehabilitating the animals and releasing them back into the wild, is in some way "making up for the damage that humans have done to nature".

"I support their work with all my heart," said Dame Joanna.

Only Fools and Horses actor John Challis died in September 2021

The centre offers round-the-clock care for sick, injured or abandoned wildlife in Shropshire, as well as providing education to children about the importance of animals.

The charity started in 1990 and has grown steadily over the years, with actress Gabrielle Drake and singer Kerry Ellis also patrons of the centre.

