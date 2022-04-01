Sandwell property searched over teen missing since 1999
- Published
A property is being searched in connection with the disappearance of a 15-year-old boy almost 23 years ago.
Phillip Harris left his home on St Eleanors Close, West Bromwich, on 28 July 1999 to visit a friend in Northfield, Birmingham.
He later called his foster parents to say he would be staying with a friend overnight and has been missing ever since.
West Midlands Police, reviewing the case, are searching a Smethwick home.
The force said the property on St Paul's Road was linked to Phillip at the time of his disappearance.
The current residents are not connected to the inquiry and have been rehoused while the search is conducted, it adds.
Det Insp Jim Church said: "Sadly there has been no proof of life for Phillip in all these years and we need to explore all the information we have to see if we can find out what happened to him.
"Even though it is almost 23 years ago, we are sure that someone holds the key to Phillip's disappearance and we would urge anyone with information to contact us."
Phillip's family said: "We think about Phillip every day.
"We love him and miss him more than words can say.
"If anyone has any information about what has happened to Phillip or where he might be, please let the police know.
"Even though he has been missing for many years we are still desperate to know where Phillip is so that we can have some closure."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk