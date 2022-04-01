Abandoned Oswestry rail line reopens to enthusiasts
An historic railway line has reopened in North Shropshire, almost 60 years after its last passenger journey.
Enthusiasts and volunteers from Cambrian Heritage Railways spent 10 years and £600,000 restoring two miles of the track between Oswestry and Weston Wharf.
Steam engines are set to run on weekends until September, with plans to restore more of the disused track.
The group's manager said the project was "very exciting and a great relief".
"We've had many challenges along the way and it's just really good to be here knowing we got things running," Andy Green said.
There has been a railway in Oswestry since the 1860s but passenger trains from the station stopped in 1966.
It left nine miles of abandoned track, two of which have been restored by the group.
"We've been working 10 years on this project so far and this is the first phase of a number to come," chairman Rob Williams said.
"It will make a significant difference to the town."
