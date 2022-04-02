Man critical after Shrewsbury River Severn rescue
- Published
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being rescued from the River Severn.
Emergency services were called to Victoria Quay, near the Welsh Bridge, on Friday night after reports of a man in distress in the water.
West Mercia Police said a 32-year-old man was found and pulled to safety by the fire service.
Officers remained at the scene, the force said, as part of their investigation.
