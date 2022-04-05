Shropshire health critical incident being assessed daily
- Published
Shropshire's health services are unable to say how long the current "critical incident" will continue.
It was declared by the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System on 29 March because of rising coronavirus levels.
Its chief executive Simon Whitehouse said: "I don't think there's a single silver bullet that will be the answer to this."
Some routine operations have been postponed as a result.
Critical incidents are seen as a warning to the wider health system that measures are being taken to safeguard the most crucial areas of healthcare.
Mr Whitehouse said on 4 March, hospitals in the county were caring for 169 Covid patients and were dealing with staff sickness at 9%.
He said they would normally expect to have staff sickness up to 4% and around half of the current sickness was Covid-related.
He described the current situation as "still really challenging" and the health and care system is also dealing with care homes being closed to admissions and eight GP surgeries are still operating under "business continuity plans" due to staff sickness.
Staff have been asked to return from leave if possible and are being moved to different roles to cope with the shortages and he said they were working to minimise the impact on routine surgery.
Mr Whitehouse said: "I recognise that the message very clearly is we've got to live with Covid", but he also asked people to continue to wash their hands, leave each other space and cover their faces, to reduce the impact on health services.
Although he could not give a timescale for coming out of the critical incident, Mr Whitehouse said "we don't want this to last any longer" and that assessments would be made on a daily basis.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk