Animal ban for Telford couple who kept 18 dogs in squalor
A couple have been banned from keeping any animal ever again after 18 dogs were discovered in squalid conditions.
RSPCA officers found the Bouviers de Flandres and Portuguese water dogs in a smelly and unsanitary environment at Ray Mainland and Sue Tweedie's home in Telford, Shropshire, in 2020.
An officer found numerous piles of faeces and pools of urine at the house.
At Kidderminster Magistrates Court, Mainland, 69, and Tweedie, 59, were also fined £200 each.
The pair, of Saint Georges Road, were found guilty of one charge under the Animal Welfare Act and must also pay £1,800 in court costs.
They will not be able to appeal the court's decision for at least 12 months following the sentencing hearing on 29 March.
The RSPCA was alerted to concerns for the dogs' welfare when Mainland and Tweedie sought to rehome the animals in January 2020.
During a visit the following month, inspector Kate Parker discovered heavily soiled blankets outside and a dog pen that was also heavily soiled.
"The window to the left of the front door, and the front door itself, had a thick layer of a black substance, and the smell that was coming from within was foul," Ms Parker said.
"It was almost unbearable without being immediately in front of the door.
"The smell was an obvious smell of faeces and ammonia, which made me feel nauseous. I continued to knock on the front door, but I got no reply."
An independent vet report found the needs of the dogs in Mainland and Tweedie's care were not being met.
The court has granted the pair 21 days to rehome all of their dogs before the ban on keeping animals is enforced.
