Tributes to Telford father-of-three after murder arrest
Tributes have been paid to a father-of-three following his death.
Kyle Pugh, 29, known as Fringe, died at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford on 23 March after police were called to a property on Aston Drive, in Newport, Telford, at about 21:00 GMT the previous day.
A 31-year-old woman from Newport was arrested on suspicion of murder on 1 April and released on police bail.
Mr Pugh's family said he was "taken from us far too soon".
In a statement, released through West Mercia Police, Mr Pugh's family said he was a "beloved son, father of three, brother, uncle and a friend to many".
"He was known for being a local MC, and despite being a Newport resident he was also a well-known Hollinswood lad," they said.
"Kyle was a visionary in design and the CEO and founder of Design Dudes UK, but he could turn his hand to almost anything as he was a man of many talents."
"We respectfully request that we are allowed to grieve in private at this very difficult time."
