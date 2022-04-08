Nathan Fleetwood: Parents feel 'numb' without him

Family photo
Nathan Fleetwood's family said it was very out of character for their son not to come home

The parents of a missing 21-year-old man have said they feel "lost" and "numb" without him.

Nathan Fleetwood was last seen on Kingsland Bridge, Shrewsbury, at about 04:00 BST on 27 March.

Hundreds of people searched for him last Sunday, with another search due to take place this weekend. Flyers will also be handed out at a football match.

His mother, Carol Fleetwood, said searching for her son was keeping her and Nathan's father Gez "sane".

Carol and Gez Fleetwood said they "get a few hours of sleep at night" before they wake up and the emptiness hits them

Gez Fleetwood said the police had been "absolutely wonderful keeping us updated".

West Mercia Police said Mr Fleetwood had been seen in the town centre at about 02:30 BST as he left Albert's Shed music venue in Barker Street.

After he was seen on Kingsland Bridge at about 04:00, he was thought to have walked along Kingsland Road in the direction of Coleham. Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have walked past him.

More than 400 people turned up to search for him on 3 April and Toby Owen, a friend of Mr Fleetwood, said "we've got more areas to cover".

As well as another search this Sunday, flyers will be handed out at Shrewsbury Town's home game against Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Toby Owen
Toby Owen has organised searches around Shrewsbury to find clues of his friend's whereabouts

Mr Owen said it was "overwhelming to see everybody come together" and look for his friend.

Gez Fleetwood said he was moved after many of his son's school friends who he had not seen in ages came to look for him.

Mr Fleetwood's parents described their son as "outgoing" and said it was very out of character for him not to return home or contact them after a night out.

Family photo
Mr Fleetwood's father said "we're never going to give up hope"

"We want answers and just want to know what's happened," said Mrs Fleetwood.

"We want him home. We've got a missing link in our family."

In an message to his son, Mr Fleetwood's father said: "We're never going to give up hope. Everybody loves you."

Family photo
Mr Fleetwood's family said the local community had been "very supportive"

West Mercia Police said there was currently no evidence to suggest anyone was involved with Nathan's disappearance, but it believed witnesses could hold vital information.

Det Insp Dafydd Jones said: "I can assure the community that there are a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation to locate Nathan."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

