Telford murder probe after man dies in hospital
- Published
A man critically injured in an attack in Telford last week, has died, police say, prompting a murder investigation.
The 58-year-old was taken to hospital after officers were called to Westerdale Close, in Doseley, at about 20:00 BST on Tuesday.
A 44-year-old man, from Telford, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, but has since been released on bail.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone with information on the incident.
West Mercia Police said it was particularly interested in dashcam or CCTV footage.
