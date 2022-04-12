Shropshire village set for new homes despite flooding worries
Twenty new homes are set to be built in a village despite concerns over flooding and traffic speeds.
The house will be built on a former haulage site in Dudleston Heath, near Ellesmere, Shropshire, after council officers gave the plans outline approval.
Ellesmere Rural Parish Council had warned the site could be liable to flooding due to its location.
Shropshire Council said final details will be decided at a later stage.
The development will be accessed off the B5068 and will include two affordable homes and public open space, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The land is allocated in the council's current development plan for about 20 homes.
The parish council had also raised concerns over the speed of traffic at the entrance to the site and suggested a mini-roundabout.
Shropshire's officers said the plans "are likely to be satisfactory" and the report said highways issues will also be addressed at the later stage.
