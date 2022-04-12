New housing development planned for Whitchurch
- Published
Developers said a plan for a new site of 73 homes will bring more affordable housing to a Shropshire town.
Gleeson Homes has put forward the plan for Whitchurch which will be considered by Shropshire Council in due course.
It said 22 houses will be priced at 80% of the market value and it will work with a housing association to offer a further 23 affordable homes.
The plans are on land between Prince William Close and Whitchurch Alport Football Club's ground.
The houses will include a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced properties and areas of public open space, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The developer's agent Satplan said in a statement the homes were priced so they could be "afforded by 90% of the local couples in full-time employment" and were not sold to landlords or for rental.
"The proposed development provides genuine and varied ways for local people to purchase their own home," it said.