Search for owners after sick dog found in Shropshire field
- Published
The RSPCA is trying to find the owner of a sick dog which had to be put down after being found in a field.
Suzi Smith, an RSPCA Inspector, said it had clearly been in need of medical attention and added: "It is concerning that someone would allow a dog to get in such a state."
The black and white labrador-collie cross was found in Richard's Castle, Shropshire, on Monday.
The charity said it believed he had been abandoned.
When he was brought in from the small enclosed field by a warden, the dog was underweight and had a large ulcerated tumour on his hind leg, the charity said.
On Tuesday, Birmingham Dogs Home said more and more owners are taking the decision to give up their pets and that its rescue centres are at full capacity, as the cost of living increases.
The charity said the struggle to pay bills means relinquishments are at an all-time high.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk