Ex-asylum seeker doctor 'shocked' by Rwanda plan
- Published
A doctor who fled Afghanistan as a 15-year-old has said he is "shocked", after hearing some asylum seekers will be given a one-way ticket to Rwanda under new plans.
The government said the £120m scheme would cut people trafficking.
Dr Waheed Arian grew up "hiding" from rockets and bombs during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.
He eventually sought asylum in the UK and has spent the last decade on the front line of the NHS.
"I was a child, a single male, so... if this current policy was in place [then], I would have been sent to Rwanda," Dr Arian said.
He arrived in the UK in 1999 and said he succeeded thanks to the "compassion of the British people".
He is now a surgeon at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust, and runs a charity that helps doctors in warzones to consult with expert clinicians.
'Absolutely inhumane'
Dr Arian was born in 1983 and said he spent "the first five years hiding... from the daily rockets, the bombs and the shellings".
Then he said he spent two-and-a-half years in "absolutely inhumane" conditions in a refugee camp in Pakistan.
"Those are exactly the conditions that people go through in Syria and will be going to in Rwanda," he said.
He then returned to Afghanistan for seven or eight years, before his parents decided that at the age of 15 he was "old enough to let go".
"The only route they found was to sell the house... just to save my life basically and my future," he said.
"We looked for legal routes or official routes - none existed."
He said he arrived in the UK with post-traumatic stress disorder and $100 in cash.
But after settling in and studying hard, he eventually went to the University of Cambridge and qualified as a doctor in 2010.
'No deterrent'
"None of that would exist if the current policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda was in place at that time," he said.
"But the alternative for me was to face death in Afghanistan. You will take any route, any documentation to flee, so it will definitely not deter.
"It can take months or years [to apply for a visa].
"People don't have months and years, they have minutes and hours."
He said many asylum seekers, like himself, arrived with mental health problems and sending them to Rwanda risked "re-traumatising them".
Several charities have hit out at the government's plans, the Refugee Council describing them as "cruel and nasty", while the Red Cross said the human cost would "be considerable".
However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said action was needed to stop "vile people smugglers" turning the ocean into a "watery graveyard" and said the plans would over time "prove a very considerable deterrent".
Last year, 28,526 people are known to have crossed in small boats, up from 8,404 in 2020.
